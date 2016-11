Darlene “Philpot” Jobe

Darlene Jobe, 72, of Whitney, passed away on Oct. 20, 2016, at her residence. A graveside memorial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 at Boswell Cemetery in Boswell, Okla. Miller and Miller of Hugo will be handling arrangements and flowers.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Nov. 12 edition of the Hugo News.