Darlene Jobe

Darlene Jobe, 72, of Whitney, passed away on Oct. 20, 2016, at her residence. A memorial visitation was held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Whitney. Her final resting place will be at Boswell Cemetery in Boswell, Okla., at a later date.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Oct. 25 edition of the Hugo News.