Neci Davis was crowned the 2016-2017 Fort Towson Homecoming Queen last week. Pictured members of the Homecoming Court include (l to r): Alexis Holder escorted by Tyler Maxwell, Taylor Grimes escorted by Cameron Bevill, Queen Neci Davis escorted by Nolan Dees, Shamecia Gardner escorted by Tristen Beard, and Ashley Carter escorted by Travis Heady. Crown bearer and flower girl were Reiser Maple and Addison Greer.