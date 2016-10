Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the Choctaw County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Early voting will be held from 8 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

For more information, contact the election board office at 580.326.5164, or stop by the Choctaw County Courthouse.