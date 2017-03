Delores Earthman

Funeral services for Delores Earthman, of Hugo, Okla., were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Spencerville Community Church in Spencerville, Okla.

Interment followed the services at Spencerville Cemetery with Bro. Burgie Thompson officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, March 10 edition of the Hugo News.