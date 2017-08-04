More details released in case of Choctaw County ‘undertaker’

CHOCTAW COUNTY –– Bond has been set in the amount of $15,000 for a Soper, Okla., man accused of aggravated assault and battery on July 22.

Billy Paul Samis, 55, was arrested after Choctaw County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in Soper, where Gary Noah told them he was taken into the woods and forced to dig his own grave. According to reports, Noah told the deputies he was bound to a tree where six people beat him with their hands, feet, baseball bats and logging chains.

