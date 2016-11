Donald Boykin

Funeral services for Donald Boykin, of Mustang, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at Soper First Baptist Church. Donald passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at the age of 77.

Interment will follow the services at Soper Cemetery with Bro. Tom Holder, Bro. Billy Davenport and Phil Boykin officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Nov. 15 edition of the Hugo News.