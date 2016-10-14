Donald Duggan

Donald M. Duggan

Funeral services for Donald M. Duggan will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 at Sawyer Baptist Church in Sawyer, Okla., with Bro. Otis Cayton officiating. Burial will follow at Spencerville Cemetery in Spencerville, Okla. Donald passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Hugo, at the age of 70.

Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at www.praterlampton.com.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Oct. 14 edition of the Hugo News.