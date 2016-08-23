Donna Methvin

Funeral services for Donna Methvin, of Hugo, Okla., were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016 at the Choctaw County Agriplex. Donna passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, at the age of 41.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Angel Camp” YMCA, 1210 North Goliad, Rockwall, TX 75087.

Interment followed the services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Bro. Mike Mussett officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Aug. 23 edition of the Hugo News.