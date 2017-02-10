Doris Bowlin

Doris Elaine Bowlin

Celebration of life for Doris Elaine Bowlin will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at the Victory Life Church in Hugo, Okla., with Pastor Randy Mayfield officiating. Doris went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Tulsa, Okla., at the age of 76.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at the Mt. Olive Funeral Home Chapel in Hugo.

Family and friends are also invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at www.mtolivefh.com.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Feb. 10 edition of the Hugo News.