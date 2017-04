Dorothy “Dodi” Marko

Funeral services for Dorothy “Dodi” Marko, of Hugo, Okla., were held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 at First Assembly of God Church of Hugo. Dorothy passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017, at the age of 25.

Interment followed the services at Goodland Cemetery with Bro. Luther Roden officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, April 28 edition of the Hugo News.