Doyle Parsons

Funeral services for Doyle Parsons, of Idabel, Okla., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Chapel. Doyle passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at the age of 79.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

Interment will follow the services at Rockford Cemetery in Taylor Town, Texas, with Bro. Phil Pitchford officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Oct. 28 edition of the Hugo News.