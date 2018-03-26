Earl Egan

Funeral services for Earl Egan, of Soper, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home Chapel. Earl passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018, at the age of 62.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, Hugo.

Interment will follow the service at Soper Cemetery, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, March 27 edition of the Hugo News.