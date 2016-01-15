Earl Heady

Funeral services for Earl Heady, of Grant, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2016 at Grant Full Gospel Church in Arthur City, Texas. Earl went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, at the age of 67.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016 at the Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

Interment will follow the services at Goodland Cemetery with the Rev. Demp Greer officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

