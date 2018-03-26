Edwin Risenhoover

Edwin “Ed” Thomas Risenhoover

Funeral services for Edwin Thomas Risenhoover, fondly known as “Ed,” were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at the First Baptist Church in Hugo, Okla., with the Rev. James Robinson of First Baptist Church in Durant, Okla., Randy Lewis of Emmanuel Church in Mead, Okla., and the Rev. Doug McClure of Hugo, officiating. Burial followed at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo. Ed went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2018, in Sherman, Texas, at the age of 78.

There was a visitation for the family and friends at the First Baptist Church in Durant Monday, March 26, 2018 in the main sanctuary.

He will lie in state at the Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home in Hugo, Okla.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, March 27 edition of the Hugo News.