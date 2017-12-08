Election to be held for Boswell, Fort Towson, Soper school board seats

Declarations of candidacy for Choctaw County School Board positions were filed this week at the courthouse.

An election will be held on Feb. 13 for the following seats:

• Boswell Public School Office No. 3:

Amber Bacon.

Jim Dill.

• Fort Towson Public School Office No. 3:

James Diggs.

Benny Johnson (Incumbent).

• Soper Public School Office No. 3:

Gaylen Branton.

Alvie Perkins, Jr.

For the full story, see the Friday, Dec. 8 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.