Election to be held for Boswell, Fort Towson, Soper school board seats
Declarations of candidacy for Choctaw County School Board positions were filed this week at the courthouse.
An election will be held on Feb. 13 for the following seats:
• Boswell Public School Office No. 3:
Amber Bacon.
Jim Dill.
• Fort Towson Public School Office No. 3:
James Diggs.
Benny Johnson (Incumbent).
• Soper Public School Office No. 3:
Gaylen Branton.
Alvie Perkins, Jr.
