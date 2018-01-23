Ella Jones

Ella Mae Jones

Ella Mae Stanfield Jones, 78, of Reno, Texas, passed away on Jan. 21, 2018, in Paris, Texas, after a long illness with COPD.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home in Hugo. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with burial following at the Mt. Olivet Funeral Home in Hugo.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Jan. 23 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.