Elsie Lorene Rodriquez

Memorial services for Elsie Lorene Rodriquez will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at the Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in Hugo, Okla. Lorene was born Oct. 15, 1929, and passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Hugo.

Services are under the direction of Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home.