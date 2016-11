Elvin C. Shugart

Funeral services for Elvin C. Shugart were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 at the Riverside Unity Church in Unger, Okla., with Pastor Tim Harless and Pastor Larry Minchey officiating. Burial followed at Sugar Creek Cemetery, north of Soper, Okla. Elvin passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Hugo, at the age of 80.