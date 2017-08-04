Family Dollar reported to begin construction soon

HUGO –– Members of the Hugo city council met in regular session Tuesday and took action regarding some code enforcement and planning and zoning decisions.

During the July 17 meeting of the council, a local property owner was granted a 10-day extension to clean up his property located at A and Bluff St. As of Tuesday’s meeting, work had not been done, and upon the recommendation of code enforcement, the council moved to begin condemnation on the property.

For the full story, see the Friday, Aug. 4 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.