Faye Rollins

Faye K. Rollins

A Celebration of Life service for Faye K. Rollins will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Hugo, Okla., with Pastor Kyle Cummings officiating. Faye passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Hugo, at the age of 80.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at the Mt. Olive Funeral Home Chapel, Hugo.

