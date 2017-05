Fayetta West

Fayetta West, 67, went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2017, in Paris, Texas. A private Celebration of Life Service for Fayetta will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo.

