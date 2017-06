Fernando Salas, Jr.

Funeral services for Fernando Salas, Jr., of Boswell, Okla., will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Boswell. Fernando passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017, at the age of 83.

Interment will follow the services at Restland Cemetery in Boswell with Father Joseph Chirayath officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, June 27 edition of the Hugo News.