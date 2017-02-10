Filing period closed for municipal election

CHOCTAW COUNTY –– The filing period has ended for the April municipal election. Fort Towson is the only municipality having an election, as there are three at-large positions and four candidates.

According to the Choctaw County Election office, the ballot will instruct the voters for the Fort Towson election to vote for any three, and the three candidates with the most votes will fill the three at-large positions.

For the full story, see the Friday, Feb. 10 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.