Stephanie Rose (right), of Hugo, was this week’s winner of the Hugo News Football Contest after choosing 16 our of 21 games correctly. Rose guessed closest (475) to the OU Sooners’ total offense figure (640) to edge out Courtney Renfro and Charlie Bob Wibben. Above, Rose collects the $50 weekly prize from Shane Spillman, representing Security First National Bank, where she obtained her winning entry blank. This week’s game selections appeared in Tuesday’s Hugo News.