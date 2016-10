Lindy Loftin (left), of Hugo, was this week’s winner of the Hugo News Football Contest after choosing 18 out of 21 games correctly. Above, Loftin collects the $50 weekly prize from Brenda Chappell, owner of the Buffalo Grill, where he obtained his winning entry blank. Two misses behind Loftin were Jon Krogger, Jack Goodrich, Christina Young and Sharon Wickson. This week’s game selections appeared in Tuesday’s Hugo News.