Football team assists RHNOK with food delivery

Hugo High School football team members include: Cauy Owen, Javion Wineberry, Ethan Present, Ryan Baker, Grayson Cox, Jarrett Vantrees, Eric Owen, Seth Harlin, Nate Ellis, Spencer Dillishaw, Wayne Ellis, Bladen Morgan, Quinton Scroggins, Kevin Mendoza, Jovanni Aquilar, Dalton Davidson, Anthony Beller, Brandon Allen, Andrew Caraway, Christian Singleton, Mathew Bray, Corrlione Fleeks, Jackson Trantham, Jared Houchen, Joshua Singchantha, Enrique Granda.
In 2016, the Rural Health Network of Oklahoma (RHNOK), a program of Little Dixie Community Action Agency (LDCAA), took in thousands of pounds of canned goods from Campbell Soup for a RHNOK program in November and December.
For the full story, see the Friday, March 10 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.