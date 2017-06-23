Former Grant School superintendent arraigned on nine felony indictments

Former Grant Superintendent of Schools, Buck Hammers, was arraigned in Federal Court in Muskogee Wednesday on nine felony indictments relating to fraud and embezzlement of Grant School funds.

According to federal case documents, Hammers was named in sealed indictments by the Federal Grand Jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma on June 13, 2017.

On the same day, a “warrant for arrest” was filed in the U.S. District Court commanding the arrest of Hammers.

