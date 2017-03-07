hugoexpressheader
Fort Towson Historic Site hosts living history event

Nick Wallace and Garret Mussett demonstrate how soldiers dressed, cared for their horses and rode their horses. The next Friends of the Fort meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. March 9. The meeting is held in the Fort Towson Historic Site’s museum meeting room. Friends of the Fort (FoF) is a volunteer organization that helps to support the Fort Towson Historic Site. Everyone is invited to attend, whether you are a member or just interested, come and see what fun is scheduled at the Fort this year.

On March 2, 2017, Fort Towson Historic Site hosted a living history event. The fort grounds were dotted with camps to demonstrate various aspects of military and civilian life during the early period of the fort. The camps depicted life from the early 1820s through the 1860s.
There were two camps associated with military life, the Cannon’s and the Dragoon or military soldier.
