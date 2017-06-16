hugoexpressheader
banner
By June 16, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

Fort Towson school board ratified Superintendent Caughern’s firing of clerk

Fort Towson school board members met in special session Tuesday and upheld Superintendent Caughern’s firing of clerk. Pictured are Jimmie Sue Miller, Ruby Stanford, Willy Hubbard, Kimberly Fowler, Robbie Maple, Benny Johnson and lawyer Larry Lewis.

Fort Towson school board members met in special session Tuesday and upheld Superintendent Caughern’s firing of clerk. Pictured are Jimmie Sue Miller, Ruby Stanford, Willy Hubbard, Kimberly Fowler, Robbie Maple, Benny Johnson and lawyer Larry Lewis.

By Stan Stamper
Hugo News Staff

FORT TOWSON — Members of the Fort Towson board of education held a special meeting Tuesday evening for the purpose of holding an employment hearing for recently fired school district encumbrance and payroll clerk Ashley Burton a 10-year veteran employee, who was recently terminated by Superintendent Charles Caughern.
Caughern is one of only a few superintendents in the State of Oklahoma, who are “shared” by more than one school district. He presently is employed by both the Fort Towson and Nashoba school districts and a portion of his salary is contributed by the State Department of Education under a new law approved only last year by the Oklahoma legislature.
For the full story, see the Friday, June 16 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.

Posted in: News

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.