Fort Towson School fills couple vacancies

By Joanne Webster

Contributing Writer

The Fort Towson board of education held the last meeting for the summer Tuesday, prior to the Aug. 7 first day of school for students.

An hour-and-a-half executive session was held for the purpose of discussing employment of certified personnel and other personnel, as needed for the 2017-201 school year. No action was taken.

Letters of resignation were accepted for Bret Casey Zachry, Zach Samaha and Carla McClain.

