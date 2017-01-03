Fort Towson School receives grants

• Fort Towson High School receives two grants totaling $8,514.25 from Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation

Fort Towson High School announces it has received two grants totaling $8,514.25 from the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation to provide new and updated curriculum, supplies, props and equipment. The grant is part of the Classroom Enhancement Program that supports activities and programs at select schools in rural Oklahoma that will improve the classroom experience for students.

