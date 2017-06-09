Fort Towson to celebrate 36th annual homecoming this weekend

Fort Towson’s 36th annual Homecoming –– Wild, Wild, West –– will include a plethora of events. Some of which started early this morning.

Events remaining for Friday include a fish fry, ice cream social, princess/queen contest, welcome home ceremony and an alumni co-ed softball game.

Saturday’s schedule includes an “Indian Territory Constables and Renegades” reenactment, a parade, horseshoe tournament, barbecue lunch, pony express race, tour of W.W. Wilson House, hamburger cookout, gospel singing, and dance with the Stacy Musgrove Band.