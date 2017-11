Frank Cole

Funeral services for Frank Cole, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Mt. Sinai Church of God in Christ No. 4. Frank passed away Oct. 26, 2017, at the age of 85.

Interment will follow the service at Fort Towson Cemetery with Elder Aster Cooper officiating, under the direction of Rogan Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Nov. 3 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.