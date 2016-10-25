Frazier selected to participate in President’s tribal conference

Josie Frazier, a sophomore at Hugo High School, recently had the privilege of being selected as a youth representative of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to attend President Obama’s eighth and final Tribal Nations Conference.

The conference provided tribal leaders from the 567 federally recognized tribes with the opportunity to interact directly with high-level federal government officials and members of the White House Council on Native American Affairs. President Obama was also in attendance, stating, “We haven’t solved every issue. We haven’t righted every wrong. But together, we’ve made significant progress in almost every area.”

For the full story, see the Tuesday, Oct. 25 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.