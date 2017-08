Gaythal Dolan Lee

Celebration of Life services for Gaythal Dolan Lee, of Boswell, Okla., will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at Gaythal Lee Family Home. Gaythal passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at the age of 77.

Bro. Tim Harless will officiate the service, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Aug. 22 edition of the Hugo News.