George Clayton Payte, Jr.

George Clayton “Clay” Payte, Jr., 50, of Amarillo, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Ty Lovell officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, March 10 edition of the Hugo News.