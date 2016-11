George E. Searles

George E. Searles, 87 of Henderson, Nev., formerly of Hugo, Okla., passed away peacefully at home Oct. 30, 2016.

A memorial service with military honors was held at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Nov. 8 edition of the Hugo News.