Georgia Stubbs

Funeral services for Georgia Stubbs, of Boswell, Okla., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Victory Life Church of Boswell. Georgia passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at the age of 77.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday June 2, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral, Boswell.

Interment will follow the services at Restland Cemetery in Boswell with Bro. Billy Davenport officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, June 2 edition of the Hugo News.