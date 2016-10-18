Gibbs crowned Miss RHS

A new Miss Rattan High School was crowned on Oct. 15. The Miss RHS for 2016-2017 is Jacey Gibbs (front center). Jacey also won the Judges’ Talent and Crowd Pleaser awards. First Runner-Up was Brooke Trusty (left), who also won the High Scoring Senior award and the Interview award. Second Runner-Up was Kaitlyn Jones (right). Winning the Miss Congeniality award was Jody Trusty (back). The Escort of the Evening went to Kaleb Trusty, with First Runner-Up being Ivan Baker and Second Runner-Up being Logan Crow.