Gloria McAfee-Carver

A Celebration of Life memorial service for Gloria McAfee-Carver will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at the Gathering Place, located at Shady Oaks RV Park in Sawyer, Okla., for Hugo friends and family. Graveside services for Gloria Jean McAfee-Carver will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at the McLouth Family Cemetery, in McLouth, Kan., with Ken McAfee officiating. Gloria passed away Oct. 29, 2017 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 72.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Nov. 3 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.