Gonzalo Del Moral

Funeral services for Gonzalo Del Moral, of Fort Towson, Okla., will be held in Colma, Calif., with interment to follow in Italian Cemetery in Colma. Gonzalo passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at the age of 91.

Arrangements are under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Dec. 2 edition of the Hugo News.