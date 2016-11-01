Grace McFarland

Funeral services for Grace McFarland, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hugo. Grace passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at the age of 101.

Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will follow the services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo with Father Joseph Chirayath officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Nov. 1 edition of the Hugo News.