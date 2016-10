H.D. “Bud” Elmore

Memorial services for H.D. “Bud” Elmore, of Boswell, Okla., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home of Boswell. H.D. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at the age of 81.

Services are under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Oct. 28 edition of the Hugo News.