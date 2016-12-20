Harold Harkins

Harold “Chock” Harkins

Graveside services for Harold “Chock” Harkins, of Hugo, Okla., and longtime resident of Fort Towson, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Fort Towson Cemetery. Harold passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at the age of 75.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

Virgil Owen will officiate the service, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Dec. 20 edition of the Hugo News.