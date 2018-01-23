Harry Hinkle, Jr.

Harry Houston Hinkle, Jr.

Harry Houston Hinkle, Jr, of Plandome, passed away on Jan. 10, 2018 at the age of 91. His family will miss him greatly.

In his personal life, Harry met his future bride, Dorothy Mae Hearon, in 1953 when both worked at Mobil Oil in Dallas. On Nov. 18, 1955, they were married in Holy Trinity Church in Dallas, Texas. In 1959 the family relocated from Dallas to Port Washington, N.Y., and then, in 1980, to Plandome, N.Y. Harry spent his final years at The Amsterdam in Port Washington, N.Y. He was a lifelong devout church goer and a long-time member of St. Mary’s parish in Manhasset.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Jan. 23 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.