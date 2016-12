Harvey “Duck” Williams

Graveside services for Harvey “Duck” Williams, of Hugo, Okla., were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 at Williams Family Cemetery in Hugo. Harvey passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, at the age of 70.

Bro. Dempsey Greer officiated the services, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Dec. 6 edition of the Hugo News.