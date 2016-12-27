More health care opportunities available to Hugo, Choctaw County

HUGO –– Residents of Hugo and Choctaw County now have more opportunities for health care thanks to the opening of a new clinic in Hugo.

Kiamichi Family Medical Center, located at 204 E. Jackson St. in Hugo, has opened its doors and is now treating patients in one of six exam rooms in the newly-renovated building, formerly known as Gorman’s Corner.

