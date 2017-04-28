Helen Harless

Funeral services for Helen Harless, of Soper, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Soper. Helen passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at the age of 81.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, Hugo.

Interment will follow the services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Bro. Rick Westbrook officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, April 28 edition of the Hugo News.