Helen Taylor

Graveside services for Helen Taylor, of Soper, Okla., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Grant Cemetery in Grant, Okla. Helen passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at the age of 65.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

Bro. Luther Roden will officiate the services, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Jan. 20 edition of the Hugo News.